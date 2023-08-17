Barcelona ask right-back target for more time as four teams circle

Barcelona are looking to sign a right-back, but the slow pace of operations may cost them their top targets.

With Barcelona reportedly facing competition for top choice Joao Cancelo, Relevo now say that they have a battle on their hands to bring in Ivan Fresneda from Real Valladolid.

New Sporting Director Deco is particularly keen on the 19-year-old, and feels he can be the right-back of the future for the Blaugrana. So far Barcelona have had a €8m plus €10m in variables offer rejected, in part due to the long payment schedule.

🚨 The Fresneda option remains open, but the right-back has more offers on the table. Deco is asking his agents for time to try and fit the operation into FFP. @ManuAmor1 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/aUKlIue2on — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 17, 2023

Now Deco has asked Fresneda and his agents more time to submit an improved offer, as he looks to fit the deal into their salary limit.

The Madrid-based outlet also say that Sporting CP in Portugal have opened talks with Valladolid for Fresneda. Rivals Porto are also very keen on him, while two unnamed English clubs are also trying to convince him to make the jump to the Premier League.

Barcelona were thought to be Fresneda’s first choice, but knowing that he is not theirs, he may start consider other options. With just two weeks left in the transfer window, it would be no surprise if Barcelona missed out on him if they cannot make a move soon.