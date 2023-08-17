Barcelona and Atletico Madrid ‘advancing’ in negotiations for Joao Felix loan

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are reportedly in talks over a deal for Portuguese forward Joao Felix.

The former have shown an interest in Felix for some time, at least at a board level, with President Joan Laporta openly declaring his admiration for Felix previously. Joao Felix has also openly stated his desire to move to Barcelona. Meanwhile Manager Xavi Hernandez has been against his signing from the beginning, considering him neither a priority nor a good fit.

It seems he is losing the argument though. Gianluca Di Marzio has told SkySports that Barcelona and Atletico are close to doing a deal for Felix to join Barcelona on loan this season. The fee for the loan is thought to be around €7-8m, with his wages presumably included.

Negotiations are advancing for Joao #Felix to join @FCBarcelona on loan from @Atleti – loan fee around €7-8m. @SkySport — Gianluca Di Marzio (@DiMarzio) August 17, 2023

Felix’s wages are thought to be in excess of €10m per year, meaning Barcelona would be approaching €20m for a season of Felix. Given Felix can neither get into the Chelsea nor the Atletico Madrid team, and seems unlikely to start at Barcelona too, this would be quite the outlay given their financial situation.

Factored into the equation is Agent Jorge Mendes. Representative of Felix, Mendes also has close ties with Barcelona, and in particular with newly appointed Sporting Director Deco. No one deal goes unconnected to the next with Mendes, and with the agent keen to move Felix from Atletico, it appears Barcelona are happy to bring him in against their manager’s wishes.