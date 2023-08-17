Atletico Madrid close to finally completing deal for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder

Over the last few weeks, Atletico Madrid have been working to sign a new defensive midfielder, a position that is needed even more so following the recent hamstring injury suffered by club captain Koke.

Tottenham Hotspur star Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has been their top target, although a deal has stalled of late due to financial reasons. Atletico reportedly need to generate funds in order to finalise the move, with Hojbjerg having already agreed personal terms.

Despite this, Danish outlet Ekstra Bladet has reported that Atletico are closing in on a deal to sign Hojbjerg. They are said to have submitted an offer worth €25m to Spurs, which the Premier League side are now considering.

Hojbjerg would be an excellent addition to Diego Simeone’s squad. He is a player that is tailor-made for the Argentine’s style of play, and it will further reinforce the notion that Atletico Madrid are serious title contenders this season.