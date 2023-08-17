Antoine Griezmann on Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami move – “It is the best thing the MLS has ever done”

Lionel Messi has taken the United States of American by storm this summer, following his move to MLS side Inter Miami. The 35-year-old has been in sensational form since joining, and has guided his team to this weekend’s Leagues Cup final, where they will face Nashville SC.

Antoine Griezmann, who played alongside Messi at Barcelona, has been following his former teammate’s progress, and he has been impressed with Inter Miami’s decision to sign the Argentine, as he told ESPN (via MD).

“I’ve been following him (over in the US). Leo is the best in history, filling stadiums, scoring goals in all his games, he’s an incredible player. He’s the best thing the MLS has done for publicity. He is the image of soccer in the United States.”

Griezmann also has his own ambitions to finish his playing career in the MLS.

“It’s my goal to finish there, but in a condition to be able to win things. Firstly, I want to keep making history and try to win titles at Atletico Madrid.”

Griezmann is certainly right that Messi has been tearing it up in the United States, and there’s little doubt that he would do the same if/when he also makes the move.