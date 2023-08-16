Xavi Hernandez and Barcelona forward hit with two-match suspensions following dismissals against Getafe

Barcelona had a difficult start to their LaLiga title defence at the week, as they were held to a goalless draw by Getafe in a highly controversial encounter.

Raphinha was sent off in the first half for appearing to elbow Getafe defender Gaston Alvarez, while Jaime Mata was dismissed for the home side after receiving two yellow cards, the second of which in the second period.

Xavi Hernandez was also dismissed in the second half for complaining to the fourth official, and Relevo have now reported that the Barcelona head coach will be suspended for the club’s next two matches, which are against Cadiz and Villarreal.

Xavi could have been banned for longer as he remained at the entrance of the tunnel for a whole longer after his dismissal, although the Competition Committee have decided not to increase the ban.

Raphinha will also miss the matches against Cadiz and Villarreal. Both will certainly be missed by Barcelona for these two important fixtures.