WATCH: Sevilla pegged back in European Super Cup as Cole Palmer equalises for Manchester City

Having taken a shock lead in the first half of the European Super Cup, Sevilla have now been pegged back by Champions League champions Manchester City, who have made it 1-1 in Greece.

Man City had the better of the opening exchanges, but it was Sevilla that struck first, with Youssef En-Nesyri bulleting home a lovely header from a Marcos Acuna cross. Jose Luis Mendilibar’s side had held the lead until the hour mark, but they now no longer have the advantage.

It is youngster Cole Palmer that has got the equaliser for Man City, finishing beyond Yassine Bounou from a brilliant Rodri cross.

It is far from ideal for Sevilla, who had been on course for only their second European Super Cup, in what is their seventh final. They may still be victorious in Greece, although Pep Guardiola’s side will now have all of the momentum in their search to find a winning goal.