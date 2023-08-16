Barcelona

WATCH: Lionel Messi fires Inter Miami into final less than one month after debut

Perhaps Major League Soccer will see a slight dip in the initial excitement over Lionel Messi’s first games with Inter Miami. For one thing, it is increasingly becoming less (or more) newsworthy that Messi keeps scoring, as he does so every game.

The Argentine was in action again on Wednesday night, and scored for his sixth game in a row, which with an assist, takes his goal contributions to double figures for his first six matches at Inter.

It is having a major impact on Inter Miami‘s fortunes too. While Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba have also joined, Miami are bottom of their MLS Eastern Conference, but since Messi has arrived, they have been playing exclusively in the Leagues Cup.

It is there that Messi has powered their charge to the final, their latest victim being Philadelphia Union, who lost 4-1 to Messi’s side. Josef Martinez scored after just three minutes, and then the great Argentine fired into the corner from distance after only 20 minutes.

In stoppage time of the first-half, another former Barcelona man Jordi Alba raced beyond the Philadelphia defence to make it 3-0. Alejandro Bedoya pulled one back for the hosts, before David Ruiz notched a fourth.

Messi and Miami will now play Nashville in the final of the Leagues Cup this Sunday at 03:00 CEST, were Messi could deliver silverware almost a month exactly from making his debut against Cruz Azul in the first round of the competition.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Inter Miami CF Jordi Alba Leagues Cup Lionel Messi Philadelphia Union

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News