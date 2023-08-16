Valencia planning tribute for David Silva following club icon’s abrupt retirement

Earlier this summer, Spanish football icon David Silva was forced to retire with immediate effect after suffering a serious knee injury during pre-season training with Real Sociedad.

The news was a shock for many, although it did give the opportunity for many people across football to pay tribute to one of the most talented players of his generation.

El Mago shot to prominence during the early stages of his career at Valencia, his first club, and Los Che are planning a special tribute to Silva, as reported by Marca.

The date is yet to be officially announced by Valencia, but it is thought that it will be before Christmas. It will be a similar event to the one organised for David Silva, also a club icon, following his own retirement.

Valencia supporters will no doubt be delighted at the prospect of being able to pay tribute to one of their best players of the 21st century. They will get their opportunity soon.