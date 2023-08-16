Tottenham Hotspur interested in Barcelona transfer linchpin following exit

Tottenham Hotspur dismissed Fabio Paratici from his role as Sporting Director late last season, and are now looking to Barcelona for their next transfer guru.

With Mateu Alemany leaving Barcelona, they may look to bring in the Mallorqui either to work with or alongside him.

EXCLUSIVE: Tottenham considering Mateu Alemany as potential option as new Director of Football starting from September 🚨⚪️ #THFC Alemany will part ways with Barça on September 2 and was close to Aston Villa in June — PL opportunity could return soon with Spurs. pic.twitter.com/HGfQmhUIf7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 16, 2023

Alemany has been at Barcelona for the past two-and-a-half years, arriving on the ticket with President Joan Laporta, and guiding them through arguably the trickiest spell in since the civil war.

He was close to joining Aston Villa in May, but U-turned on his decision, instead choosing to continue at Barcelona. He had said earlier in the summer that he would stay at the Catalan side ‘for a long time’, but after a reshuffle at Barcelona, Alemany and the club will part ways on the 2nd of September, after the conclusion of the transfer window.

The Blaugrana announced that Deco would be taking over as sporting director, and with seemingly more power than Alemany, he has decided to leave the side after a largely successful spell.

Spurs would be getting a respected operator in Spain were they to bring him in – Alemany previously helped bring a Copa del Rey to Valencia in 2019 too. Many were disappointed to see him go when news broke he would be joining Villa, but it appears his expertise will be back on the market.