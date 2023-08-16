The figures and favours in Neymar Junior’s crazy Al Hilal contract in Saudi Arabia

Neymar Junior, one of the most talented footballers in the world, will spend his next two seasons in Saudi Arabia, and not for nothing either.

For a brief moment, it appeared as if it would be the Brazilian and not Lionel Messi heading back to Barcelona, but the financial muscle of Saudi Arabia intervened to provide both Neymar and Paris Saint-Germain with an offer that for many would be irrefutable.

The deal will net PSG around €90m plus €50m in variables, €10m of which are tricky to achieve, the others being fairly within range. For Neymar himself, he will earn around €200m per season, and with image rights and publicity, can continue earning an extra €150m over the two seasons.

And he will have barely any expenses in the Middle East. Diario AS have gotten hold of some of the requests and perks in his contract, headed by a 25-room mansion so that he can host family and friends. Within that mansion will be a 400-square-meter pool, and three saunas. Five full-time domestic assistants will be employed to take care of the house, while two cleaners and a sous chef for his own personal cook will also be present. They will in part be responsible for ensuring an entire fridge is full of acai juice, his favourite drink, and guarana for his numerous guests.

When he leaves the house, he will also do so in luxury. Neymar already has a collection of luxury cars, but those will not make it to Saudi Arabia, where he will instead be kitted out with a new garage, complete with a Mercedes G Wagon, a Mercedes van, a Lamborghini Hurricane, a Bentley Continental GP and an Aston Martin DBX. A chofer will be present round the clock should he need them.

When he decides to go further afield, Al Hilal will continue to foot the bill. For travel on his days off, they will pay for all of his journeys, including access to a private jet for both him and his family. If, indeed, Neymar spends some of that leisure time in Saudi Arabia and takes to Instagram to post about it, he will earn half a million euros per post. Hopefully Al Hilal can afford to pay the people working for Neymar a living wage.