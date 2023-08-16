Spain to face England in World Cup final showdown

Spain will have a shot at revenge against England this Sunday on the greatest stage of them all, the World Cup final. It is the first time both sides have reached one.

La Roja sealed their presence in the final with a 2-1 win over Sweden, grabbing the winner in the 89th minute on Tuesday. On Wednesday, England took the game to co-hosts Australia on home soil, but came out comfortably on top in the end.

Ella Toone opened the scoring by finding the top corner in the first half. Australia began to build momentum in the second, before Australia star Sam Kerr unleashed a rocket from distance to level things up.

💥 ¡¡INGLATERRA, FINALISTA DEL MUNDIAL!! 🔴La campeona de Europa derrotó 1-3 a Australia y se jugará el cetro mundial contra España el próximo domingo (12:00h. en @La1_tve y @rtveplay) ✍La crónica del partido, por @mjcaleya https://t.co/X9Xwcyxi5n#MundialRTVE pic.twitter.com/vt2PqxTHDf — Teledeporte (@teledeporte) August 16, 2023

Just moments later though, Australia were behind again after Lauren Hemp, star of the show put the three lionesses back in front. It looked as if the Matildas might draw level once more, but Kerr squandered to golden opportunities to do so. First she headed a clipped ball over, and then could not find the net when the ball dropped to her at a set piece.

England, now hardened winners, took advantage of that and again struck just minutes later. Hemp ran from her own half to slip a reverse ball to Alessia Russo, who found the bottom corner.

The final will take place on Sunday at 12:00 CEST, at the 83,500-seater Accor Stadium in Sydney. Spain were one of the sides that pushed England most at the Euros last summer, eventually losing 2-1 in extra time to a Georgia Stanway goal. La Roja will be hoping to right that wrong, and the reward could not be bigger.