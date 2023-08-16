Sevilla President admits he knew about Monchi altercation with Isco

Sevilla President Jose Castro has told the press that he was aware of the events between former star signing Isco Alarcon and former Sporting Director Monchi. Since, both have left the club.

Isco rescinded his contract with Sevilla after he accused Monchi of lying, which led to an altercation between the two on the training ground. Monchi reportedly approached Isco and grabbed his throat, having to be separated by security.

Castro told Cadena Cope he was up-to-date with events, but dismissed it.

“Of course I knew about Monchi grabbing Isco by the neck, football is football. I wasn’t there when it happened. What happened happened and there is no need to think about it anymore.”

Some will see it as part and parcel of the pressurised environment, but most would highly upset if their boss grabbed them by the throat at work, and subsequently faced no action. Not least Isco, who has noted it as part of the reason he left.

Now at rivals Real Betis, he is no doubt in for a tasty reception at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan this season. Meanwhile Monchi is now at Aston Villa and has been linked with Marcos Acuna, the left-back he signed for Los Nervionenses. Castro claimed there was no formal contact from Monchi or Villa, but did note that he would have a price.