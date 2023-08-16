Sevilla loan out left-back with further movements predicted

Sevilla have agreed a loan deal for left-back Ludwig Augustinsson. The Swedish defender will spend his season with RSC Anderlecht in Belgium.

Augustinsson has been out of favour since his first season in Nervion, and has spent the past season on loan too. Firstly at Aston Villa, he was let go by Unai Emery in January.

When he arrived at Real Mallorca weeks later, he was unable to displace Jaume Costa in the first team. Augustinsson’s loan does not include a buy option. The 29-year-old has another year after that (2025) until his contract is up.

Adria Pedrosa is one of the options at left-back, but Marcos Acuna could be on his way to Aston Villa to compete with Alex Moreno. If, and perhaps before that deal happens, Sevilla are exploring their options with Croatian left-back as a potential replacement ahead of time. Acuna was one of Sevilla’s best players last season.