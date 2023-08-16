Sevilla line up Bundesliga star as replacement for Aston Villa-linked Marcos Acuna

Sevilla take on Manchester City in the European Super Cup on Wednesday night with a cloud of speculation hanging over their head. Specifically, relating to two of their stars: Yassine Bounou and Marcos Acuna.

Bono looks set to become the latest player to make the move to Saudi Arabia, as a deal with Al Hilal is reportedly very close to completion. Acuna is wanted by Aston Villa, and there is an expectation that this will also be finalised soon.

Sevilla have already lined up Acuna’s replacement: Borna Sosa. According to MD, Los Nervionenses are currently in talks with Stuttgart over a deal for the 25-year-old.

Sosa is regarded as a very impressive left-back, and he produced a string of impressive performances at the 2022 World Cup, which saw Croatia finish in third place after reaching the semi-finals, where they lost to Acuna’s Argentina.

Signing Sosa would be a very smart piece of business for Sevilla, and they will hope that a deal can be completed as soon as possible, especially if Acuna does leave imminently.