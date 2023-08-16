Sevilla captain Ivan Rakitic very disappointed by heartbreaking European Super Cup defeat

Sevilla narrowly missed out on winning their second European Super Cup on Wednesday. They held Manchester City to 1-1 after 90 minutes, but Nemanja Gudelj’s missed penalty ensured that the Champions League champions walked away with the trophy.

It was a spirited performance from Jose Luis Mendilibar’s side. Led by captain Ivan Rakitic, they put up a very strong fight, and will feel that they should have won the match in normal time.

Speaking after the match (via MD), Rakitic admitted that he was bitterly disappointed to have lost.

“It is a shame. We wanted this trophy more than them, but we have to congratulate Manchester City. We must tell our fans that we will continue fighting to have another opportunity like this.

“It is no coincidence that City has won everything it has won, and what it will win. For them, this is normal. If we had won, we would have burned the stadium down.”

Sevilla must now pick themselves up as they return to league matters. They take on Alaves on Monday evening at 7pm CEST.