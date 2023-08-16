Santi Cazorla makes emotional return to Spanish football to sign for former club

Earlier this summer, Santi Cazorla left Qatari side Al-Sadd, the former club of Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez. Despite now being 38, he is determined to continue his playing career, and he will now do so.

Cazorla had been offered the chance to be on Xavi’s coaching staff at Barcelona, but he will instead continue playing, and at former club Real Oviedo, as announced by the Segunda side.

It is an incredibly poignant move for Cazorla. He was in the club’s academy until just before he turned 18, when he joined Villarreal. It meant that he never played a professional match for Oviedo, but that will soon change.

Cazorla’s love for Oviedo holds no bounds. In 2012, he invested money into the club’s shares, so that they could stave of the threat of extinction after falling into money problems. He will now get the opportunity to represent the club this season, as they look for promotion to LaLiga.