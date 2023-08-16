Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes honest about most painful moment of his career

Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes has been frank about the worst moment of his career in a recent interview, but it did not come while he was in the Spanish capital.

Still just 22 years of age, Rodrygo is expected to take on the mantle of being one of the top scorers for Real Madrid this season following the departure of Karim Benzema. In spite of his young age, he already has plenty of experience at the top of the game, having won the Champions League, La Liga and earned 14 international caps.

It was with Brazil that his most difficult moment came. With their quarter-final reaching penalties against Croatia, Rodrygo missed the first and ultimately decisive penalty.

“The World Cup was a dream, it was the most painful moment of my career. I know I still have many to play. I don’t see it as a failure but as a moment, a process that you have to go through. Nothing is easy in life, no one has a perfect story. I took it that way but I was sad for a few days. The only thing I think about is that I will return and I will win a World Cup, at least,” Rodrygo told Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte, as carried by Marca.

Of course one of the largest stories towards the end of Real Madrid’s campaign last year were the rumours that linked his current Manager Carlo Ancelotti to the Brazil job.

“I think Ancelotti is focused on Real Madrid. He has a contract and he’s going to stay this season. After that I don’t know.”

Those stories have cooled though, with the interim appointment of Fluminense Manager Fernando Diniz, although the President of the Brazilian Football Confederation has publicly claimed Ancelotti will join the Selecao next summer.

“We have to take advantage of this time that Diniz will be our coach. His choice was also a surprise because he was at Fluminense. I think he can fit well into the national team. The players who have already worked with him speak highly of the way he works and the style of play of their teams.”

He also explained the difference between the two coaches, speaking first of Ancelotti.

“It’s more about coming out quickly on the counterattack, but also due to the characteristics of the players we have a lot of possession of the ball. With Diniz it’s having possession all the time, touching and touching to reach the opponent’s goal. They are a little different. All the trainers are it.”

Brazil have exited at the quarter-finals of the last two World Cups, and given Ancelotti’s record in the Champions League, it appears he has been identified as the man to push them over the ridge and in contention to win it.