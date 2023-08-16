Real Madrid star ready to step up in absence of Karim Benzema

At the end of last season, Karim Benzema called time on his illustrious Real Madrid career after 14 years in order to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad.

During this summer’s transfer window, Benzema has yet to be replaced by Florentino Perez, which has meant that Carlo Ancelotti has altered his tactics for the new season, switching to a 4-4-2 diamond system.

This sees Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo acts as the sole forwards, and it is a role that the latter is ready to thrive in, as he told Globo Esporte (via MD).

“Every day I feel that I am more of a protagonist and I have shown very little of what I can give. Every season I will have more pressure and more prominence, it’s what I want and what I’m looking for. I understand how important it is to play for the biggest club in the world. People expect something different from me. I know how much I need to prepare myself to be well and respond to what they expect of me.”

Rodrygo stepped up to the plate last season when Benzema was unavailable due to injury and fitness issues, and Real Madrid will hope that this is the case again, now that the Frenchman has left the club for good.