Real Madrid promote young defender to first team in wake of season-ending Eder Militao injury

On Sunday, Real Madrid received the unfortunate news that Eder Militao had ruptured his ACL, meaning that he will almost certainly miss the rest of this season.

The Brazilian suffered the injury in an off-the-ball incident during Real Madrid’s victory over Athletic Club on Saturday evening, and it meant that they only have David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger and Nacho Fernandez as senior centre-back options.

Despite this, Los Blancos are not planning to enter the transfer market to sign a new central defender. Instead, they have promoted one from Castilla, and that player is Marvel, as per Diario AS.

The 20-year-old Spanish youth international has been training with the first team this week, and he is expected to be in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad for the remainder of the season, unless a new signing arrives either this summer or in January.

Marvel has been included in the first team before, notably for last season’s Club World Cup, and he could now be given the chance to stake his claim in the Real Madrid first team over the next few months.