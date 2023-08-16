Premier League giant tried to sign 16-year-old Barcelona jewel Lamine Yamal

Barcelona fans had little to be pleased about on Sunday night following a 0-0 draw with Getafe in their La Liga opener. There was one bright spark that gave them hope that they may have a future star on their hands though.

Jewel of La Masia, 16-year-old Lamine Yamal was thrown on by Xavi Hernandez with 15 minutes to see if he could provide a moment of inspiration – and he did. Yamal flighted a beautiful pass over the defence into the path of Ansu Fati, but his 20-year-old teammate could only blaze over with his first-time finish.

Culers will be hoping that was just the beginning of a long and successful career at Barcelona. Fortunately, he appears to be locked into a three-year deal with the club. Although nothing is official, MD say that his Agent Jorge Mendes has promised Barcelona he will sign a deal.

They have not been without competition though. Manchester City were reportedly aware of his prodigious talent, and were keen to sign Yamal. As a minor though, they would have been unable to take him out of the country, and thus they had intended for Girona, part of the City Group, to sign him first, before eventually moving to Manchester.

It seems Yamal will be staying in Barcelona for the time being. If he continues to perform as he has during preseason and his cameo in La Liga, no doubt he will see plenty of action too.