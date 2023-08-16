Peter Lim signs off on Valencia attacking recruit after two-month wait

Valencia fans are set to receive some good news in the transfer market, an event all too rare this summer.

While Cenk Ozkacar’s deal has been made permanent, and Pepelu has come in from rivals Levante, most of the talk has been of exits again this summer, with Edinson Cavani and Yunus Musah exiting the club.

Owner Peter Lim had been blocking any deals until two of Uros Racic, Samu Castillejo and Marcos Andre were sold, but the club have requested that Lim allows at least one deal through.

Sergi Canos had been waiting for two months for Valencia to pay the €250k from his own pocket to get out of his Brentford contract, which you assume he would earn back from Valencia after signing for them. He had turned down approaches for more money from Nottingham Forest, Anderlecht and even Alaves for Los Che, but with the window closing, had begun to at least consider where else he might head.

However Relevo say Lim has approved the signing of Canos now, following the exit of Racic to Sassuolo alone. It’s promising news for Valencia, who have lost nine players this summer, but have signed just two.

It is set to be another hard season for Valencia and Ruben Baraja. While they will base the side of products from Paterna, expecting them to stay in La Liga on their own would be unfair.