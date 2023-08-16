Manchester City win maiden European Super Cup after penalty shoot-out victory over Sevilla

Manchester City have won the European Super Cup for the first time in their history as they defeated on Sevilla on penalties in Greece, after the match finished 1-1 after 90 minutes.

Jose Luis Mendilibar named a strong side for the match against Champions League winners Manchester City. Yassine Bounou and Marcos Acuna both started, despite intense speculation over their respective futures at the club, and it was the former that has helped Sevilla take the lead.

Acuna provided the cross for Youssef En-Nesyri, whose bullet header left Man City goalkeeper Ederson with no chance, ensuring that Sevilla have made an excellent start. The Moroccan was a threat all night for Los Nervionenses, and his goal was well deserved.

Sevilla lead until half time, and they tried to nullify Man City’s threat by sitting deep, which almost worked out for them as they had chances on the counter-attack. Unfortunately, they were pegged back just after the hour mark, as Cole Palmer turned home Rodri’s excellent cross.

Neither side could find a winner in 90 minutes, which meant that penalties were required. The first nine spot-kicks were scored, but Nemanja Gudelj’s effort crashed against the bar, which ensured Man City’s success, much to the disappointment of Sevilla.