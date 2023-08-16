Las Palmas close to securing loan deal for Manchester City starlet

Las Palmas have been making moves in the transfer market this summer. Julian Araujo has arrived on loan from Barcelona, while highly-rated central defender Mika Marmol has also joined from the LaLiga champions, this time on a permanent deal.

Marvin Park’s return from Real Madrid has been confirmed on Wednesday, and further additions could soon be coming to Las Palmas. As reported by Relevo, they are in talks to sign Manchester City youngster Maximo Perrone on a season-long loan deal.

Perrone had been wanted by Girona, as well as Ligue 1 side Lille, but it appears that he will be heading to the Canary Islands in the next few days. It would be a coup if they bring him in, as he is very highly-rated by both Man City and also in Argentina.

Las Palmas head coach Garcia Pimienta will no doubt believe that Perrone is a solid fit for his style of play, and he will hope that the Argentine can have a successful stint this season, should the deal be completed.