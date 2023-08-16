Joao Felix could terminate his contract at Atletico Madrid – report

Joao Felix’s Atletico Madrid future has been on the rocks for much of the last 12 months. He was loaned out to Chelsea in January having fallen out with Diego Simeone, and situation has not got any better this summer.

If anything, it has gotten a fair bit worse. His relationship with the Atletico Madrid supporters is at an all-time low, and he is firmly not in Simeone’s plans for this season. As such, a departure seems very likely.

However, interest in Felix is very low at this moment, so much so that the Portuguese’s representatives are considering terminating his contract in order to find a new club, according to Belen Sanchez Garcia.

🚨| BREAKING: João Félix’s entourage are considering terminating his contract with Atlético de Madrid. [🥇: @Belen_Boli] pic.twitter.com/cEP64BQacv — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) August 16, 2023

Barcelona have shown the most interest in signing Felix, but they cannot afford to sign him on a permanent basis. However, if a contract termination occurs, they would surely have no problem in signing the 23-year-old.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Atletico Madrid are keen to recoup a significant amount of money for Felix, so it would be unlikely if they were to allow him to leave for nothing this summer.