‘It amuses me that there is talk of City injuries’ – Sevilla Manager Jose Luis Mendilibar

Sevilla are taking on Manchester City in the European Supercup, and while the Champions League winnners may be missing a few players, Sevilla Coach Jose Luis Mendilibar is not having the idea that they will be lacking in any way shape or form.

Los Nervionenses came into the match off a 2-1 home defeat to Valencia, and the City tie is likely to see Yassine Bounou for the last time in a Sevilla kit. He is set to leave for Saudi Arabia, as they try desperately to balance their accounts.

The tale couldn’t be more different for City in Mendilibar’s eyes, even if they are missing a few players, including Kevin de Bruyne.

“It amuses me that there is talk of City injuries. Just between goalkeeper and defence more than €500m have been spent,” he told Diario AS.

“I don’t think they complain about injuries. They may complain that there are many matches but they all say that’s why we charge so much, it seems that we have to lower our ears and say amen to everything.”

Mendilibar is clearly not impressed with the elite of football, and neither was Pep Guardiola content with the schedule they face.

In his press conference ahead of the match, Guardiola had told the press that the only way for players to receive a schedule that prevented serious injuries was to go on strike.