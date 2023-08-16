Getafe staff member suspended for four matches after red card during feisty Barcelona affair

It’s safe to say that Sunday’s match between Getafe and Barcelona was a very hostile affair. Two on-field red cards, multiple flashpoints, and Xavi Hernandez was also dismissed by the referee.

Barcelona’s head coach wasn’t the only non-playing staff member to be shown a red card. Getafe’s doctor, Christopher Oyola Palacios, was also given his marching orders after reacting angrily to the challenge that saw Raphinha sent off in the first half. He was reportedly making ‘fusses’ towards the officials, while also angrily demanding the expulsion of the Brazilian.

As per Sport, Palacios has been given a harsh punishment for his actions. While Xavi received a two-match ban, Palacios will not be allowed on the touchline for Getafe for the next four fixtures, meaning he won’t be present against Girona, Alaves, Real Madrid and Osasuna.

It is far from ideal for Getafe that they will be without their doctor for the next four matches.