Ex-Barcelona wonderkid to work alongside Sporting Director Deco in new regime

On Wednesday, Barcelona finally announced the appointment of Deco as the club’s new Sporting Director. In turn, it was also revealed that Mateu Alemany would be leaving his post as Director of Football.

Alemany’s departure means that Deco will need support from other people within the club, and one of those will be a former teammate of his from his time at Barcelona: Bojan Krkic.

Bojan joined Barcelona after announcing his retirement from playing earlier this summer. As per Marca, he will work side by side with Deco in the new regime, with his primary focus being to follow up on the training of players.

Bojan will also look to pave the way for youngsters to make the move from La Masia or Barca Atletic to the first team, something that he did during his time as a player in Catalonia. In this sense, Barcelona know that the 32-year-old will be a good fit for the job.