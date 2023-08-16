Barcelona will be forced to leave star out of Cadiz match-up due to registration issues

Barcelona will not have their full squad registered by week two of La Liga either, as per the latest coming out of Catalonia.

Xavi Hernandez went to Getafe without Marcos Alonso, Inaki Pena or Inigo Martinez registered for their first match, which they drew 0-0. This weekend they face their first home match at Montjuic against Cadiz.

As per Sport, the Blaugrana are confident of registering two of their players this week, which will likely be Pena and Alonso. Martinez, 32, joined Barcelona from Athletic Club this summer, but is still dealing with a foot problem that has left him sidelined since he joined the club.

That is the key reason that Martinez will be chosen as the player to be left unregistered, with his return expected for late August or early September. Thus, it will be inconsequential to all intents and purposes this weekend.

However with Barcelona still trying to sign players before the end of the window, it is not entirely convincing that they are unable to register all of their current squad. They expect to receive money from sales and the sale of one of their assets Barca Vision before the end of the window, but it would not be the first time that they failed to keep up with schedule they set themselves for registering players.