Arsenal to compete for Barcelona’s top transfer target

Barcelona have identified the right-back position as their priority for the remainder of the transfer window, and that Joao Cancelo is their number one target. However a new obstacle has emerged in their pursuit of him.

The Blaugrana are reportedly working on a loan deal for Cancelo with an option to buy, but want that option to be around €25-30m depending on reports, while Manchester City would rather that option be around €45-60m. They have already agreed terms with Cancelo on a deal.

🚨 Jorge Mendes is going to have important contact with Manchester City for Cancelo today. @sport — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 16, 2023

That negotiation was set to be a tough one as it is, but now they may face an added difficulty. The Daily Mail (via Sport) say that Arsenal are showing an interest in Cancelo, with Jurrien Timber having suffered a significant injury at the weekend.

Arsenal have asked City for more time to complete departures before they can do a deal, but have communicated an interest. Cancelo has worked with Mikel Arteta before at City, and he will know the Portuguese inside out.

Meanwhile the City may be reluctant to strengthen a title rival in Arsenal, but equally the Gunners have far more resources available to them. Whatever demands City make, they will be able to meet or come far closer than Barcelona.