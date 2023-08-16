Barcelona star set for pay cut as part of new deal

Barcelona are continuing in their efforts to reduce their wage bill, and one of their vetetrans looks as if he will help them out.

German goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen was in inspired form last season, and was arguably the key factor in their La Liga win. With two years remaining on his deal, Barcelona are looking into a renewal for the current Germany number one.

According to Jijantes, ter Stegen’s agent met with Barcelona at their club offices on Tuesday to discuss said deal, and there was common ground on salary, with Barcelona proposing a reduced wage for one of their stars.

Ter Stegen became second in line to the captaincy at Barcelona with the departure of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, with only Sergi Roberto ahead of him. At 31 years of age, this could well be ter Stegen’s last major contract of his career, but it seems unlikely he would consider a move at any rate.

It has been noted since his arrival nine years ago how much of an effort ter Stegen has made to integrate into Catalan life, and now he is settled with his partner and young child Ben.