Barcelona Sporting Director Deco looking for three more signings this transfer window

Barcelona are set to announce Deco as their new sporting director today, although he has been working in the role for several months now. With the official beginning of his mandate imminent though, he has his priorities clear.

The former Portugal international wants to make three signings before the end of the transfer window; Joao Cancelo, Ivan Fresneda and an attacking midfielder. Deco spoke with Cancelo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, last Thursday about bringing him to the club. One of the options for that role is Giovani Lo Celso, but he is not a priority, while Barcelona intend on signing Fresneda and loaning him out in an ideal world.

For the club, they would like to see Joao Felix arrive, but neither is he a priority for Deco or the sporting department. One of the major topics of conversation, they will only consider his signing if one of Ansu Fati or Ferran Torres leaves.

Clement Lenglet and Sergino Dest are definitely on their way out if Deco has his way, and he will speak to them if neccessary to force that through. He is also keen to loan out one of Fati or Torres, and is looking to take control of the situation, feeling that not enough has been done to achieve movement in that department.

Sport note, not without significance, that Deco will also have the final say on transfers (although presumably President Joan Laporta has his veto too). That will give him more power than Director of Football Mateu Alemany, who will continue to be nudged to a more of a role as a deal-maker rather than contributing his input to the sporting department. After U-turning on his decision to join Aston Villa earlier in the summer, it is not yet clear what role he might be given after the transfer market.

The Catalan daily also go on to state that Deco has already improved relations between the La Masia academy and the first team – Deco will be in charge of the academy too, but heavily relying on the head of the department Jose Ramon Alexanco.

It appears Deco will be given significant power with the official title, and it is still his first role of this sort, even if he does have experience scouting. Barcelona’s situation is far from easy as they continue to try and recruit quality that is above their means, and Deco will only have the backing of Laporta while he is successful.