Barcelona due to miss out on Manchester United money after deal falls through

Barcelona are unlikely to receive a financial boost from Manchester United’s transfer activity this summer, as the Catalans had hoped.

United were in the process of selling Harry Maguire to West Ham, and were in need of a replacement option. Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard was one of the candidates for that role, but leading the race was Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo, formerly of Barcelona.

However with the Maguire move falling through, Fabrizio Romano has told Caught Offside on his exclusive column that any deal for Todibo is now unlikely.

“This becomes unlikely now. Let’s see if there will be changes in the Maguire situation, or other clubs joining the race… but if Maguire stays, it’s difficult to see Man United go and spending big money on a new centre back. That’s the feeling at the club today, also because Ten Hag really appreciates Lindelof.”

A fee of around €35-40m had been mentioned for Todibo, who has been impressive since returning to Ligue 1. Barcelona also have a 20% sell-on clause for Todibo, meaning any such deal would have netted them a valuable €7-8m this summer.

Yet it seems Barcelona will have to look elsewhere for their salary limit savings this summer. New Sporting Director Deco has ambitious plans in the remainder of the transfer market, but will need funds to pull them off.