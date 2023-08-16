Barcelona announce Deco as new Sporting Director, Mateu Alemany to leave

Barcelona have announced former midfielder Deco as their new Sporting Director, and with it the departure of Director of Football Mateu Alemany.

Deco, who had reportedly been working in his current role for the last three months at any rate, was officially confirmed as the new Barcelona Sporting Director on a three-year that sees him replace Jordi Cruyff. The Dutchman left his position in May.

Following him out the door will be Alemany. The former Valencia Sporting Director has agreed to leave the club at the end of the transfer window on the 2nd of September.

Credited with navigating Barcelona through financial purgatory, Alemany was thought to have agreed to a deal with Aston Villa in May, but U-turned on that decision to remain at the club. However that decision was short-lived. He will work with Deco for the remainder of the window, but no more.

🚨 BREAKING: Mateu Alemany could leave Barça as Deco currently holds more power. @gerardromero pic.twitter.com/2QVh3CZKty — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 16, 2023

It was reported in the lead up to the appointment of Deco that he would be given total power over operations on the football side of things at Barcelona, including over Alemany, who previously was leading operations at the club. This could well be the motive for their separation.

Many saw it as a blow when it was thought that Alemany was leaving in May, and now Deco will be solely responsible for operations at Can Barca. Deco already has ambitious plans for the remainder of the transfer market, and while it is impossible to tell at this early stage whether this is good or bad news for the Blaugrana, it will concern some that they are changing leadership structures during the transfer window, when the recruitment department are most active.