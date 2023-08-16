Antoine Griezmann hoping for positive resolution to Atletico Madrid-Joao Felix debacle

Atletico Madrid’s summer transfer window has been dominated by speculation surrounding one man: Joao Felix. The Portuguese has been heavily linked with a move away, although one does not look to be forthcoming at this stage.

Felix recently revealed that he would love to join Barcelona, much to the dismay of Atletico’s supporters, who made their feelings known to the Portuguese during Monday night’s victory over Granada.

Speaking of the matter (via MD), Antoine Griezmann admitted that he hopes to see Atletico and Felix work things out over the next few weeks.

“I lived a situation like that because I sought it out and it hurt the club. The best thing I did was shut up and work, enter the plans of the coach and the club. That is all I can say. Hopefully the story can be fixed for Joao. It must not be easy for him. It shows.”

It remains to be seen whether Felix’s Atletico Madrid career can be saved, although there is a possibility that this is the case if interest in the forward’s services remain dry.