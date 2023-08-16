Almeria bring in goalkeeper from Lazio

Almeria continue to go about upgrading their side, with the addition a new goalkeeper.

They had started the season with Diego Marino in goal, and Fernando Martinez on the bench, but it looks as if their first choice will be Portuguese goalkeeper Luis Maximiano.

The 24-year-old has returned to La Liga after a year at Lazio, where he failed to convince Maurizio Sarri, making just six appearances. He had been signed for €10.26m from Granada after they were relegated, and was one of the more impressive goalkeepers in Spain at the time.

Luis Maximiano signs in as new Almeria goalkeeper from Lazio — done deal now completed by agent Miguel Pinho ⚪️🔴 Loan with buy obligation clause worth around €8.5m.

Almeria have agreed a loan deal with what Fabrizio Romano reports is a an obligation to buy of €8.5m. Maximiano is slated to become first-choice for Vicente Moreno, and should strengthen their defensive efforts this season.

🚨 Welcome Luís Maximiano! ❤️🤍❤️ 🧤 UD Almería and @OfficialSSLazio agreed to the loan with the purchase option of the Portuguese goalkeeper 🔝

The Andalusian side have been busy in recent weeks bringing in a serious of players, and making them one of the few sides spending money this transfer market.