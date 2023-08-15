WATCH: Atletico Madrid fans express outrage at Joao Felix following statements over future

Atletico Madrid got off to a strong start at home against Granada in their first game of the season, securing a 3-1 win. Following a good preseason and a solid transfer window, there is genuine optimism around the Civitas Metrpolitano, and they did so in front of a record number of season ticket holders too.

But there is one sour note that continues to follow Diego Simeone and Atletico around, and that goes by the name of Joao Felix. The Portuguese forward clearly wants to move on from Atletico, and they would rather see him do so too.

Felix made his feelings apparent by stating that he would love to join Barcelona in the summer, something unlikely to go down well with his current club, or his current support.

In his first game in front of the Atletico Madrid fans, Felix did not see a single minute of action, but that did not stop the fans making their feelings clear as the line-ups were announced.

📢📢 Pitada sonora para Joao Félix cuando suena su nombre en las alineaciones. pic.twitter.com/HSjP6iTUhY — Atlético de Madrid (@Atletico_MD) August 14, 2023

With a number of conditions necessary for him to sign for Barcelona, it looks possible if not probable that he, Simeone and Atletico will have to find a way to coexist once more. The wisdom of his decision to go public with his desires has been widely questioned, and if he does not secure an exit, it may look even more misguided.