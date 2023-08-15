Villarreal make additions to coaching staff in response to complaints about Quique Setien

Villarreal have bolstered their coaching staff with three new additions this summer, in part to reinforce confidence in Manager Quique Setien.

The Cantabrian got off on the wrong foot with his Villarreal squad, and was on the verge of the sack after only a few weeks in charge. After turning things around though, he guided a still inonsistent Yellow Submarine to 5th-place, a feat they had not achieved under predeccessor Unai Emery.

If it were just down to that, Villarreal would have had no problem extending his deal, but there were, if not complaints, certainly questions from within over Setien, as per Relevo. They say some players had complained about training sessions being too basic, following the intricate drills of Emery.

President Fernando Roig has decided to act on this, and has brought in three more staff members as a result. Jaime Paz will be a coach for Setien, whom he worked with at Lugo, but the other two are club appointments. David Fuster runs his own academy nearby, and will be a technical assistant, while Pepe Alcaide has earned himself a promotion from Villarreal B as a match analyst.

The Villarreal hope is their expertise will help allay any doubts about Setien from within. They got off to rough start after conceding a last-minute winner to Willian Jose and Real Betis in their La Liga opener, despite playing well for much of the match. The fear is that if things start going wrong, Setien might not have the support within the dressing room to survive another rough patch.