Valencia are in desperate need of reinforcements this summer, but currently there is little movement in the market from Los Che. Owner Peter Lim has halted all signings until certain others are sold.

According to previous reports, Lim wanted two of Samu Castillejo, Uros Racic and Marcos Andre to depart before signing anyone else. Valencia have now agreed a deal with Sassuolo for Racic, who will leave for €2.5m.

Relevo say that Valencia will go back to Lim and request permission to sign Sergi Canos, despite only having one of those exits. The Brentford forward has spent the last two months waiting for Valencia, who say they will pay out the remaining €250k of his contract.

Spending the second half of last season on loan at Olympiakos, Canos only played 7 times for the Greek giants, but scored 4 goals and got 2 assists. With just two weeks remaining in the transfer market though, Canos has not closed the door on Los Che, but has decided to listen to other offers, one of which is from La Liga rivals Alaves. Valencia want Lim to open the door just a little to allow Canos in before they lose out on him.

Meanwhile Castillejo has left his future in the hands of Valencia and his lawyer. He does not want to miss out on the €1.5m salary he has at Los Che, and thus he is unlikely to leave unless it is a loan or a permanent deal that offers him something similar. Andre meanwhile was due to head to Real Valladolid on loan, but Lim wants a permanent exit for the Brazilian.

One positive piece of news is that promising young forward Diego Lopez has penned a new deal with the club, securing his future until 2026.

It is set to be another chaotic end to the transfer window for Los Che, as almost all are in agreement that Valencia could do with reinforcements. How many they get in will depend on just how much Lim is willing to be flexible, something he has not been famed for during his time at Mestalla.