‘The Tic-Tac is over’ – Even El Chiringuito give up on Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid

Real Madrid have been putting out the message that they are calm about the fact that Kylian Mbappe seemingly will not be joining the club this summer. Even El Chiringuito have given up on the deal.

For some time, it looked as if the only logical conclusion to Mbappe’s situation at Paris Saint-Germain was to leave this summer, but in recent days, relations appear to have been repaired somewhat. The latest is that Mbappe will forego some of his bonuses in order to be admitted back into the side.

Meanwhile in Spain, iconic character Josep Pedrelol began his El Chiringuito show on Monday night by declaring that ‘The Tic-Tac is over’, referring to the famous ticking of the clock that denoted the imminent arrival of Mbappe in Madrid.

"The Tic-Tac is over"⌛️ We thought we would never see the day.pic.twitter.com/e5MJHF3LvG — Football España (@footballespana_) August 15, 2023

Naturally, this show is mostly dedicated to drama and theatre, but it is not without both connections and coverage in Spain too. It was on El Chiringuito that Florentino Perez first explained the European Superleague idea, and he appeared again just over a year later to declare that ‘this Mbappe is not my Mbappe’, after he decided to renew his deal at Paris Saint-Germain this summer. Perhaps, it is indeed a sign that Real Madrid have made their final calls in the transfer window.