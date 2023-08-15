Barcelona Real Madrid

Spain fire late double to surpass Sweden on their way to first World Cup final

Spain 2-1 Sweden

Spain have reached the final of the women’s World Cup for the first time ever, after overcoming Sweden in a tightly fought semi-final.

La Roja had the better of the early running, but were unable to fashion any clear chances in the first half, and were restricted to long shots and close crosses. Sweden were not purely defending though either, and were looking dangerous, particularly from set pieces.

In the second half, this was very much a similar stalemate until the entrance of Salma Paralluelo, who galvanised the Spain attack with her pace and direct approach. It was fitting that when Sweden failed to clear a cross in the 82nd minute, she would finish first time into the corner without hesitation. It looked as if she may have grabbed the winner off the bench, as she did against the Netherlands in the previous round, and with Spain’s first shot on target no less.

Yet Sweden did not lie down, throwing everything at Spain. In the 88th minute, a ball into the box gave Spain trouble as it had all night, and was knocked into the path of Rebecka Blomqvist, who showed remarkable composure to guide the bouncing ball into the corner.

The game was broken now though, and when Mariona Caldentey won a corner just a minute later, it was taken short to Olga Carmona. Her lofted shot caught Zecira Musovic under it, and she could only tip it in off the underside of the bar.

This time Spain held a serious conversation after their celebrations, and that focus was enough to see them through the seven minutes of stoppage time. La Roja continue to make history, and are just one game away from their first international honour, which they will play on Sunday against one of Australia or England.

