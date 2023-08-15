Sevilla make move to sign Leicester City midfielder on loan-plus-buy option deal

Having already signed Djibril Sow from Eintracht Frankfurt earlier this month, Sevilla are now lining up a move for another central midfielder.

With the aging Ivan Rakitic and Fernardo Reges in their ranks, Jose Luis Mendilibar would like another option in the engine room, and specifically, a replacement for the latter is wanted.

According to El Desmarque (via Relevo), Los Nervionenses are keen on Leicester City’s Boubakary Soumare, and they are in talks to sign him. A loan deal has been proposed, with an buy option likely to be included.

Soumare looks certain to leave Leicester this summer following their relegation from the Premier League last season. He has been absent from The Foxes’ first two Championship matches, which suggests that he is not in head coach Enzo Maresca’s plans.

Soumare would be an excellent squad option to add into Sevilla’s midfield, and with it being an initial loan deal, it would certainly make sense to get it over the line.