Sergio Ramos to accept contract in Europe ‘if no significant offer from Saudi Arabia arrives’

Sergio Ramos remains a free agent with little over two weeks remaining in the European transfer market, and it is not yet certain where the 37-year-old will play next season.

After leaving Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent, Ramos was linked with a return to Sevilla, but Sporting Director Victor Orta has categorically ruled that out. Since he has been linked with Major League Soccer, Boca Juniors, and even America in Mexico, but their President Santiago Banos has told Marca that they cannot afford his salary.

Ramos is not yet out of options though. Relevo say that Galatasaray have given him the chance to remain in the Champions League with a two-year contract offer. Turkish outlet Fanatik, as per Diario AS, say that his offer is worth €5.5m per year, where he would join the likes of Mauro Icardi and Wilfried Zaha in Istanbul.

Supposedly, Ramos has told them that he will accept the offer if there is no significant offer from Saudi Arabia in the coming days.

Certainly few would have predicted that Ramos would have had so much trouble in finding an offer he desires, even at this stage of his career. Despite an injury hit final year at Real Madrid, and further problems in his first season at PSG, last year he played 45 times. Still capable of cutting it at the top level, if perhaps not a starter for the very best sides, Ramos still has plenty to offer.