Referee report reveals Jose Bordalas was cautioned during tense Getafe-Barcelona affair

Sunday’s match between Getafe and Barcelona was an incredibly feisty affair that was known for its flashpoints rather than the football itself.

Raphinha saw red for an elbow in the first half, Jaime Mata was sent off in the second period for a second bookable offence, while Xavi Hernandez was also dismissed after being furious with the fourth official.

In the aftermath of the match, many Barcelona fans highlighted the fact that Getafe head coach Jose Bordalas had escaped any punishment for entering the field of play to complain about Raphinha’s challenge, while comparing that to Xavi’s sending off.

As revealed by MD, the referee’s match report from Sunday was stated that Bordalas was indeed shown a yellow card during the fixture “for making repeated observations as a sign of disagreement with an arbitration decision”.

The news is hardly a crumb of comfort for Barcelona, who were also controversially denied a penalty late on. Getafe and Bordalas have been quick to hit back at their opponents from Sunday, though.