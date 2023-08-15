Real Madrid veteran midfielder very annoyed by current standing in the first team

Earlier this summer, Luka Modric turned him an extremely lucrative contract offer from Saudi Arabia in order to remain at Real Madrid. He signed a new deal at the club, although he has been forced into an understudy role by Carlo Ancelotti.

As reported by MD, Modric is far from pleased with his current position in the Real Madrid first team. The 37-year-old was a regular starter last season, and he anticipated playing a similar role in this campaign, but it appears that won’t be the case.

Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde and Jude Bellingham are all ahead of Modric in the pecking order, and he was only on the pitch for a few minutes of Real Madrid’s victory over Athletic Club on Saturday.

Ancelotti is obviously keen to utilise his younger players at this stage, with Modric and Toni Kroos reduced to squad roles. However, the former’s discontent could see a change in this over the next few weeks.