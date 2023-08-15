Real Madrid veteran already growing frustrated with reduced role

Real Madrid have one of, if not the, deepest midfield in world football currently.

This season Jude Bellingham has been added to the talents of Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, Fede Valverde, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Dani Ceballos. You could even include Arda Guler, although he seems more likely to be used out wide or further forward.

While this is obviously a good problem for Carlo Ancelotti, it will be up to him to ensure all remain happy – something he is typically adept at doing so. Yet just a single game in and the first reports of discontent are emerging.

As per MD, Luka Modric is already growing impatient on the bench. The 37-year-old started just once during their four games in preseason, and against Athletic Club on Saturday, Ancelotti went with Camavinga, Tchouameni, Valverde and Bellingham ahead of him. Modric would see just 10 minutes of action towards the end.

Modric is taking the situation day by day, but having renewed his deal in June until the summer of 2024, the Croatian has let it be known that he will consider moving on in January if he is to be an afterthought this campaign.

It seems unlikely that Modric, who is usually considered and the ultimate professional, would do anything rash regarding his future. Equally, it is his competitive animal within that has gotten him this far in his career. One can’t imagine he will be content on the bench, one way or another.