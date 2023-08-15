Real Madrid turn down approach for young forward

Real Madrid have turned down a loan offer from Alaves for young Uruguayan talent Alvaro Rodriguez.

The 19-year-old striker made quite the impression last season in his brief cameo with the first team, getting an assist against Osasuna, and bagging the equaliser against Atletico Madrid in the derby.

Carlo Ancelotti had said publicly that he would be promoted to the first team, and despite the fact that Joselu Mato is the only natural number nine in their squad, Rodriguez will now stay with Real Madrid Castilla and Raul Gonzalez in the third division instead.

Alaves, who have been desperate for reinforcements up front, asked Los Blancos whether he would be available on loan, but were met with rejection, as per the information from Relevo. Both Real Madrid and Rodriguez believe his development will be better served by another year at Castilla.

The Basque side have been on the hunt for more firepower following the long-term injury to Giuliano Simeone in preseason. They have since signed veteran target man Kike Garcia from Osasuna, who will provide them with experience and nous, but is not a prolific goalscorer.

Image via EFE/Carlos Ortega