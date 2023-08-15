Real Madrid make major call on remainder of the transfer window

Real Madrid have brought in Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea on loan this week, but the message coming out of Valdebebas is that there will be no more business.

Los Blancos lost both Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao to anterior cruciate ligament injuries last week in a cruel twist of fate, which is set to keep both out for the majority of the season.

Kepa has been signed to replace Courtois as number one, relegating Andriy Lunin to the bench. Yet they will not replace Militao, instead preferring to trust Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba and Nacho Fernandez.

With all three now the wrong side of 30, some have seen this as a slightly risky call, but Cadena Cope claim that Real Madrid will not make any more signings.

💥 Informa @miguelitocope 👉🏽 El @realmadrid dice que la plantilla está cerrada después de que se anunciase la cesión de @kepa_46 💰 Una operación sin opción de compra 🔜 Será presentado mañana 📻 #PartidazoCOPE pic.twitter.com/NjmVkONEUj — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) August 14, 2023

Running parallel to the injury situation is the fact that Kylian Mbappe appears to have come to an understanding with Paris Saint-Germain, and will be back on the pitch for them shortly, leaving just Joselu Mato as their replacement for Karim Benzema.

Looking at Alaba’s injury issues, there is definitely a scenario where Nacho and Rudiger are asked to play the majority of games. That said, Real Madrid reportedly consider that Ferland Mendy can fill in in central defence. Signing a replacement for purely an injury, of the level Los Blancos require, is likely not the most prudent move either, leaving Real Madrid stuck in a tricky place from the outset of the season.