Rayo Vallecano set to complete triple signing, Atletico Madrid forward one of those joining

During the 2023-24 campaign, Rayo Vallecano are hoping to improve on their showing from last season, which saw them narrowly miss out on qualifying for the Europa Conference League.

They have recruited several players, as well as a new head coach, with Francisco replacing Andoni Iraola, who left to join Premier League side AFC Bournemouth.

Rayo will soon add more players to Francisco’s squad, with Diario AS reporting that they are close to finalising three deals. Sergio Camello is one of those, the young forward joining from Atletico Madrid on a permanent basis after his loan spell at Vallecas last season.

The other two players will join from Segunda side Levante. Dani Cardenas will be backup to Stole Dimitrievski, while Jorge de Frutos will compete for a position on either wing. The latter will join Rayo Vallecano for a fee believed to be €4.2m, although add-ons could take that as high as €7.5m.