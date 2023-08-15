Paris Saint-Germain believe they can sign Kylian Mbappe to deal beyond 2024

Paris Saint-Germain appeared certain to lose Kylian Mbappe either this summer for a reduced fee, or next for free. Yet now there is growing optimism in Paris that Mbappe can be retained beyond that date.

The latest coming out of the French capital was that Mbappe would forego some of the money he was due from PSG in order to be reintegrated into the first team there, which he has been this week.

Now Ben Jacobs has revealed to Caught Offside in their Daily Briefing Substack that they believe they can get a new contract signed with Mbappe.

“PSG have been adamant Mbappe has a secret pre-deal agreed with Real agreed for much of the summer, yet now they are suddenly optimistic a solution can be found to allow Mbappe to go to Real next summer and still get a fee.”

He goes on to reveal that they are considering various structures, one of which would be a contract with a guaranteed sell clause for next summer, buut also offers that would see him stay beyond 2024 and even 2025. Jacobs notes that the two parties seem to be looking for solutions together again, and the terms of his previous one-year extension until 2025 could also be ‘revisited’.

It appears there is nothing concrete in the works, other than an intention to work something out between Mbappe and PSG. That will nonetheless be of interest to Real Madrid. It appeared a given that Mbappe would join them either this summer or next just weeks ago, but if he does consider renewal offers from PSG, perhaps Los Blancos would look to take their war chest for a star forward elsewhere. Increasingly, Mbappe’s future seems entirely unpredictable from one week to the next.