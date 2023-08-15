New Real Madrid signing confirms he turned down Bayern Munich offer for Los Blancos

Real Madrid confirmed the loan signing of Kepa Arrizabalaga on Monday, and for the first time on Tuesday the Madrid press was let loose on him. The 28-year-old was full of smiles during his presentation, and keen to win over fans and staff alike by stating that Real Madrid are the ‘Kings of the Champions League’.

The signing came somewhat out of the blue for all involved, following Thibaut Courtois’ anterior cruciate ligament injury last Thursday. That put Real Madrid on the hunt for a replacement goalkeeper, and they agreed to a loan deal with Chelsea.

Kepa was close to joining Real Madrid five years ago before joining Chelsea from Athletic Club, but says he is a better player now.

“I arrive more mature, in one of the best moments of my career, after a great year. Prepared to face this challenge and as I have said before, I can guarantee commitment and work.”

He was also asked whether he turned down an offer from Bayern Munich, who were in negotiations with him when Real Madrid got in contact.

“These days have been instense, to put it that way. But when I had the proposal from Madrid, I was clear.”

Kepa was keen to communicate his enthusiasm to be at the Santiago Bernabeu, and said that he didn’t really need to think through whether he should continue talks with Bayern, or head to the Spanish capital.

“The decision was very easy. It’s true that I had other proposals from important clubs, but when this option was communicated to me… everything was very fast.”